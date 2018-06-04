Teen with Down syndrome can now be an Eagle Scout

A Utah teen with Down syndrome whose parents said was stripped of his Boy Scout merit badges is now back on track to earning his Eagle Scout award.
Teen with Down syndrome can now be an Eagle Scout
