Teen victim wants long sentence for Olympic doctor

The 15-year-old victim of Olympic doctor Larry Nassar faced him in court.
0:34 | 01/22/18

Comments
Transcript for Teen victim wants long sentence for Olympic doctor
I thought I was special. You miss all electric special. But not not really be special I too was sexually assaulted and wearing Nasser. Multiple times. At multiple appointments I never want to it's my life. My hatred he was uncontrollable. Which NASCAR heat you. I don't work I'm forgetting here. As I know there's a god wants. But I at this moment. I don't forget us up to him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

