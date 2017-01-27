Transcript for 2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting

It was reported to our school resource office. Officer Tuesday evening. Which is after school hours what was reported rumors had emerged from students to one of the school officials that there was going to be a school shooting on Friday. Unfortunately school was closed it was after hours. This school resource officer immediately the next day reported it to her chain of command immediately the next day. We intercepted the child coming to school system wins on Wednesday correct. And sees it started to conduct an initial investigation. By doing preliminary interviews with the children. And it was. Quickly. Dive olds that they had been in fact planning a school shooting. And then she notified through her chain of command to our Kroll investigation division. And we took over the investigation and facilitating an arrest on Thursday. The thirteen year old confirmed with our date he and the other student were planning to do school shooting. That it was going to be on Friday. That they had told other kids Wear white T shirts that that it want to get shot. It basically they were going to drop a pencil which was going to be the initiating of that shooting. And then that's what they were going to do they told the kids initially was the T shirts. They sold in the where the white shirts data when he gets shot. However the ruse was they wanted to wearing white because in one of our subsequent interviews he dived holds that. The blood shows better on a white shirt. This Israel yet with the givers has won the children. Art I mean not to say that they haven't heard about it maybe seeing movies about it but they're not as knowledgeable about it he would have lived through column buying it happened before they were. Able there's experience it. So they researched it. They're detail is very specific and it was serious enough to the point that the other children word scared scared enough to come forward and say something so it's it's very hazards.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.