2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, 1 suspect in custody: Officials

More
Two 15-year-olds are in the hospital after they were shot at a Los Angeles middle school this morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
0:34 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, 1 suspect in custody: Officials
Coming out of Los Angeles. We hear about a school shooting in his left several people injured his lot pictures. From Belmont high school in LA firefighters say a fifteen year old boys in critical condition with a gunshot wound. In a fifteen year old girl they say is in fair condition but she was also shot. We're also being told a thirty year old woman was also injured but she was not as a result of being shot police say a suspect. Is in custody are ready. So we stay on this LA shooting at a high school or schools stay with ABC's and why for more details as we get them then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52771096,"title":"2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, 1 suspect in custody: Officials","duration":"0:34","description":"Two 15-year-olds are in the hospital after they were shot at a Los Angeles middle school this morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.","url":"/US/video/teens-shot-los-angeles-middle-school-suspect-custody-52771096","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.