Transcript for 2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, 1 suspect in custody: Officials

Coming out of Los Angeles. We hear about a school shooting in his left several people injured his lot pictures. From Belmont high school in LA firefighters say a fifteen year old boys in critical condition with a gunshot wound. In a fifteen year old girl they say is in fair condition but she was also shot. We're also being told a thirty year old woman was also injured but she was not as a result of being shot police say a suspect. Is in custody are ready. So we stay on this LA shooting at a high school or schools stay with ABC's and why for more details as we get them then.

