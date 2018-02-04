Transcript for Tens of thousands of teachers protest in Kentucky and Oklahoma

A teacher rebellion is gaining momentum across the country this isn't an historic day and I think they need to take away is that our students are worth it. Tens of thousands of educators walking out of the classroom. We aren't if each other harsh stance are that each and they need to find our future. Fighting for more funds smaller class size is. And my teacher turnover. In Turkey teachers are calling in sick to march against legislation that would reduce their pensions and they're literally taking my money out of my pension. In Oklahoma so many teachers called out Oklahoma City public schools had to cancel classes. This there are blacked out that people tonight that belt. That it that's why it. Oklahoma ranks 49 in teacher pay and will stay lawmakers passed a bill last week to increase teachers' salaries 6100 dollars. Many administrators say it does not address the overall lack of funding. That's the scary part and now we going be able to retain. Talented teachers that we currently have we ever going to be able recruit cal to mind. And Arizona last week frustrated teachers rallied on the State Capitol demanding a 20% pay increase hanging on wearing coming into my injured and are now threatening to strike. People do need to acting out. Many of the teenagers rallying say they got their inspiration from West Virginia or just last month the teachers there went on strike and shut down their schools for nine days. Until lawmakers eventually agreed to a 5% pay raise. Maggie releasing news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.