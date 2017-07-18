Transcript for Texas man's truck scorched by lightning

Anthony Ruble cup rarely works on Saturday I had just gotten their life fondness for the company was doing a concrete job and aveda. He was sitting in his truck outlets telephone judges. I was recording something outside first light drizzle turned to heavy rain. It was the storm that came. In a flash. Pun intended big flash in a big gains you know it's pretty loud lightning had struck hit his antenna about eight feet out back offered vehicle fire a bit of fire department responded that the fire department says it gets wanted to lighten calls every year that involves houses cars trucks. When that happens rarely if ever want to know that those who burned tree used especially on the passenger side the path of the charged very evident from the antenna. Down to the side panel scorched everything in its path. Then some smoke and a small fire the surprisingly calm Anthony rushed out I guess in a way I feel blessed in my sizes. On lineup be standing here an out if you can believe that this is the second time his vehicle has been hit by lightning. Also when he was with the coast or the fire department tells us Anthony is lucky he wasn't touching anything medal at the same time. The current and prompted him and it could have been a toilet different column we've got to deployed. There. Airbag didn't really burning thing bet you know he can only assume this is a total loss insurance decides that print it truck pulling out of for about. 67 months here lightning didn't strike the same place twice but it struck the vehicles of the same person and that by itself is scary to. Took predator channel eight news.

