Transcript for Former nurse indicted in toddler's 1981 death

They have bear county grand jury returned another true bill of indictment against Janine Jones for the September 16 1981. Murder. Of Rosemary Vega. Rosemary was two years old at the time of her death. Last month our office announced the indictment against Jones. For the December 12 1981 murder of Joshua sort. In both cases Jones was working at singers in the pediatric intensive care unit at a local hospital. This morning we presented evidence to a grand jury and they returned to Cuba to an indictment. For murder. First degree felony punishable. Five to 99 years or life in prison. In 1984 a jury in Willis Williamson county sentenced Jones to 99 years in prison for the death of fifteen month old Chelsea McClellan. In late 1984. And bear county a judge sentenced Jones to sixty years in prison for injecting then before we still rely on both on those with heparin. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Jones is presently being held at the Texas department of criminal injustices lane marine unit. She has only served 33 years a for 99 year sentence. As I've said before our focus is to hold Janine Jones accountable for as many children's deaths as evidence will support. For that reason this will continue to be in open investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.