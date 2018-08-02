Texas police officer killed while investigating disturbance; suspect arrested

More
The Richardson, Texas, officer was struck while investigating a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments complex about 15 miles north of Dallas, according to police.
0:44 | 02/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas police officer killed while investigating disturbance; suspect arrested
All right now to some breaking news near Dallas police officer has been killed in the line of beauty the officer was fatally shot while responding to disturbance call. At an apartment complex in the city of Richardson Texas. Male civilian was also shot during the incident and police say the suspected gunman is now in custody after standoff that lasted several hours. And deputy of Florida ended a deadly Rampage by killing a gunman who left a trail of violence across four cities. Over two days the suspect allegedly shot and injured two men in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. And killed a woman in Lake Worth police say he then drove the wrong way down interstate 95 crashing into three drivers. Before being shot dead. Parts of I-95 are closed for more than seven hours police are still searching for motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52927011,"title":"Texas police officer killed while investigating disturbance; suspect arrested","duration":"0:44","description":"The Richardson, Texas, officer was struck while investigating a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments complex about 15 miles north of Dallas, according to police.","url":"/US/video/texas-police-officer-killed-investigating-disturbance-suspect-arrested-52927011","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.