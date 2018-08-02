Transcript for Texas police officer killed while investigating disturbance; suspect arrested

All right now to some breaking news near Dallas police officer has been killed in the line of beauty the officer was fatally shot while responding to disturbance call. At an apartment complex in the city of Richardson Texas. Male civilian was also shot during the incident and police say the suspected gunman is now in custody after standoff that lasted several hours. And deputy of Florida ended a deadly Rampage by killing a gunman who left a trail of violence across four cities. Over two days the suspect allegedly shot and injured two men in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. And killed a woman in Lake Worth police say he then drove the wrong way down interstate 95 crashing into three drivers. Before being shot dead. Parts of I-95 are closed for more than seven hours police are still searching for motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.