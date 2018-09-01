Transcript for Thousands evacuated in California as record rains fall

California. The rain has started and so has the concern. Wet weather is now saturating hillsides left blackened and bare by last year's historic wildfires. This morning mandatory and voluntary evacuations are in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura county's including this neighborhood east of LA or heavy rains caused these mudslides a year ago. Today's downpour could caused a similar scene. With soil washing away from the bedrock since there's no vegetation left to hold it in place. Some schools just reopened for the first time since last month players now families are forced to hit the road again. I mean look at that goes nuts and slowing down. People are getting ready by filling up Sam backs water will come down my street and my fears that coming up an over the sidewalk at my front yard in an in my front door. It all comes as the cost for weather related disasters reaches a record high 306. Billion dollars in the US in 2017. In the east frigid temperatures making it dangerous for drivers on the road and Georgia. Where one person was killed in a four car crash. And in Tennessee. Whom he missing slick roads forcing cars are bouncing uncontrollably. Off barriers and Egan other vehicles. And in North Carolina this is how alligator survived freezing water patiently waiting for the song.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.