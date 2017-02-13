-
Now Playing: Water levels fall at threatened California dam as 200K evacuated
-
Now Playing: Thousands forced from homes over fears of California dam failure
-
Now Playing: Woman on shooting of Chicago girls: 'My grandbaby did not deserve this'
-
Now Playing: The UConn women's basketball coach appears live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Trump administration confronts travel ban fallout
-
Now Playing: Damage to nation's tallest dam forces thousands to evacuate
-
Now Playing: Northeast winter storm gains momentum with nearly 50 million people in its path
-
Now Playing: Separate Chicago shootings leave two girls in critical condition
-
Now Playing: Powerful flash flood sweeps away a car carrying a father and daughter in southern California
-
Now Playing: Officials warn of sweetheart scams as Valentine's Day approaches
-
Now Playing: Raging wildfire destroys hundreds of acres in Oklahoma City
-
Now Playing: Firefighter and daughter reflect on how she was adopted into the family
-
Now Playing: Congress members face constituent backlash over Obamacare repeal effort
-
Now Playing: UConn women's basketball team 1 win away from milestone
-
Now Playing: Van Crashes Into School Bus With 31 High School Students
-
Now Playing: Northeast Braces for a New Round of Snow
-
Now Playing: NFL and NCAA issue warnings over transgender 'bathroom bills'
-
Now Playing: Twins meet the officers who saved their lives 20 years ago
-
Now Playing: Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Details Mexican Border Trip
-
Now Playing: Police Investigate Ohio Student's Shooting Death