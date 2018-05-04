Transcript for Thunderbirds pilot dies in F-16 crash in Nevada

I'm even breaking development in the crash of an air force F sixteen jet outside of Las Vegas the air force now says a member of its elite thunderbirds team was killed in that crash. The accident occurred at Nellis Air Force Base as the teams practicing. An investigation is now under way that this is the third crash involving military aircraft. In the past two days one of those crashes involved a super stallion chopper that went down in California near the Mexican border. The bodies of four Marines have now been recovered from that crash site the cause of the crash is also been under investigation.

