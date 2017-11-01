Time Lapse Shows Construction of NASA's Giant Rocket Test Stand

NASA completed work — which began in May 2014 — on a giant structure that will be used to test fuel tanks of the Space Launch System rocket.
0:59 | 01/11/17

