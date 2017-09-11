Now Playing: Timelapse captures Northern Lights over Michigan

Now Playing: Deals and Steals on hot holiday gifts

Now Playing: Bride includes stepson and his mom in emotional vows

Now Playing: Video shows moments before pitcher's plane crash

Now Playing: Toddler with dairy allergy dies after allegedly given grilled cheese at pre-K

Now Playing: Manhunt in Tennessee for 3 escaped inmates

Now Playing: New undercover tests expose TSA screening failures

Now Playing: Deep freeze hits the Midwest, targets the Northeast

Now Playing: 'Most armed man in America' on mass shootings

Now Playing: Marine veteran returns home with inspirational message

Now Playing: Tense moments in Texas town

Now Playing: Troubling results from undercover operation at US airports

Now Playing: Manhunt for 3 escaped inmates in Tennessee

Now Playing: A new accusation against Kevin Spacey

Now Playing: Stolen painting worth estimated $165M found behind bedroom door

Now Playing: Video shows Texas gunman methodically executed churchgoers, source says

Now Playing: Sassy best friends insist they're twins because they 'have the same birthday and the same soul'

Now Playing: Emergency crews try to rescue surfer who wasn't drowning

Now Playing: NY kayak murder case: Attorney reads statement from woman sentenced