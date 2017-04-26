Timeline: What led to Arkansas' double execution

More
The state is carrying out a controversial plan to execute eight people before a drug used in the process of lethal injection expires.
1:22 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timeline: What led to Arkansas' double execution
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47027664,"title":"Timeline: What led to Arkansas' double execution","duration":"1:22","description":"The state is carrying out a controversial plan to execute eight people before a drug used in the process of lethal injection expires.","url":"/US/video/timeline-led-arkansas-double-execution-47027664","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.