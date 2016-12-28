-
Now Playing: 2016: The Year in Sports
-
Now Playing: Emmy Awards 2016: Winners List
-
Now Playing: Chaos and Confusion at Malls Across the Country
-
Now Playing: Times Square Visitors Destroy Bad Memories of 2016 on Good Riddance Day
-
Now Playing: New Yorkers Celebrate Good Riddance Day
-
Now Playing: Retaliation for Russian Election Hack Could Be Announced Soon
-
Now Playing: Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
-
Now Playing: Time-Saving Winter Beauty Fixes
-
Now Playing: Police: 200 Descend on Philadelphia Mall in 2nd Night of Violence
-
Now Playing: Missing Great-Grandmother, Child Last Seen on Christmas Eve
-
Now Playing: Favorite Family Games, Recipes for the Holidays
-
Now Playing: Actress Found Dead After Disappearing on Christmas
-
Now Playing: Severe Weather Could Affect New Year's Travel
-
Now Playing: Shopping Mall Mayhem in at Least 9 States
-
Now Playing: Forecasted Nor'Easter Threatens to Disrupt New Year's Eve Plans
-
Now Playing: Thieves Steal Millions of Dollars in Furs from Madison Avenue's Dennis Basso Store in New York City
-
Now Playing: Trump Tower Lobby in NYC is Evacuated
-
Now Playing: Decorating the New Year's Eve Times Square Crystal Ball
-
Now Playing: The Most Annoying Words of 2016