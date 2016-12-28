Transcript for Times Square Visitors Destroy Bad Memories of 2016 on Good Riddance Day

Everybody I'm David Merrill here with the ABC news I'm in Times Square for the tenth annual good riddance dated December 28. We're a few days away from the new year here and we're get rid of all the bad memories of when he sixteenth angered clearing our palates if you will for twenty seconds looking lord. Here shredding is here. People have actually been shrinking or their bad memories of equity sixteen. And here let me isn't a contest winner take credit Arlene Roberts. Hi there thanks for being with us and Arlene is actually answers survivor and you just shredded your me from chemotherapy again that hill. I'm confident and not negatively they're believing. I'll make. Absolutely so it's a little it about your story your battle with cancer if you. I mean I announcement breast cancer in 2013. And obviously one of the vitamin Emo is now. Here and now have a president of Islamic where they're gonna ensure its maiden you know whenever I'm always beaten up everybody's gonna. And that was why haven't followed him though I don't want him I didn't tell anyone at work and excellent. I don't want to go to work volatility. In the head wrap and when I had my hat with a practical in the I'm not a Great Lakes and the look regulars feel lonely and I realize that as time went on me that would end here and as I went on I don't really doesn't help them. And diamond mind changed about what everybody has not even let them billion dollars industry I was still not can't imagine what it means it now. I realize how to get rid of him and grabbed. My diagnosis. Because not wearing anything about the guy on the night when it done. I certainly understandable Darlene Anderson. You are going to be here happy days for the bald. Are you excited for the Miami I think of that lately from new York and how it wanted to do it. I'll let the golden brown eyes at me away but parents have wreck happened to me from something that. There's nothing Natalie greens happenings in the much. The Mercury absolutely so yeah we're doing here is all about clearing up ballots getting ready for the near. What minnesotans can absorb an elected than going to fly. Doesn't mind again being in the moment Anglican pond and I didn't think it bluntly I'm challenging him. Being happy. Really. Slowly New Year's resolution for all of us that being happy ending was so much anything you. I have been here. All right so we've also got people lined up here it is. Well lining up. It's a shred their own bad memories. Let's see if we can talk to a couple of them went extremely proud. There are you guys do it are you going to be reading your memories and yeah I'm I'm David barrel within easy is the man who valley going to be. ABC news don't have more. Going to be shut today. You know I believe. You learning fun and hang. And only nearly all. There's a very good. We'll have been here. CB Kentucky who hardly hear me hey guys sorry. I am now living. Thank you think about what you're going to be ready for this awesome. He not tell us your news many eager in her aunt tally not giving anywhere else from Harrisburg university. All right well so what bad memories of when he sixteen are you going to be shredding him anymore. On the back pedaling what had happened zoning in east reading playing mom thinking mom not living in my. Are. Andrea. Adding that putting them in Anchorage in my heart I'm. Doubled over anything in the lining I don't want to lose your spots. So what is when you look forward to and I'm looking across Michael RI. But any specific goals you an assurance any resolution. Well I. Hear you and I am very I yeah. Like yeah I'm I started my own. I'm going into Hilbert yeah. England on every. Very old good luck to you and happy new year. So as he can see it. We've got. The shredder working over here although most of the actual shredding takes place inside the rented truck. Come on up here. What's even where you found. Any New York City. You can do whatever you like. Like them. So let's millions and is likely to be excited that they also eight smashing station over here. Where if you like you can smash whatever you want. You can shredded it that's it all of the above. Really taking out all your anger on your problems from when his sixth. Now as you can see the line here it's getting ready fact that I did a lot of people want to spread their memories of when he. Seeing here and I think going guys I'm David validate his name is are you get this straight your memories. I know this. Well I. Don't think it was shredded if you want. I think on the all the hard shredding it happens behind the scenes. He needs only what kind of memories like this resident. Well there's certainly been. More than our fair share. Tragic end possibly happening this year so hopefully we seventeen will be a better. I'm again line insurance memories of my grad school don't project and previously had in years and I'm David Merrill keep watching on ABC.

