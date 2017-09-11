Toddler with dairy allergy dies after allegedly given grilled cheese at pre-K

Elijah Silvera, 3, died in New York City on Nov. 3, and officials are investigating his death.
Grief stricken family in New York is demanding answers after the tragic death of a three year old boy who was allergic to dairy products. The family says Elijah is still Vera went into shock and died after someone at his preschool gave him a grilled cheese sandwich. And they say the school knew about his allergy several investigations are now under way. I honestly can't let you weigh what that family is going through at this. I know that my adult. Goes this school and if something happened how would be over the moon upset.

