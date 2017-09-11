Transcript for Toddler with dairy allergy dies after allegedly given grilled cheese at pre-K

Grief stricken family in New York is demanding answers after the tragic death of a three year old boy who was allergic to dairy products. The family says Elijah is still Vera went into shock and died after someone at his preschool gave him a grilled cheese sandwich. And they say the school knew about his allergy several investigations are now under way. I honestly can't let you weigh what that family is going through at this. I know that my adult. Goes this school and if something happened how would be over the moon upset.

