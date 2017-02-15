Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police

A toddler was killed on Chicago's gang-plagued West Side Tuesday after he was shot in the head, police said.
0:30 | 02/15/17

In Chicago a toddler is now the latest victim of the city's deadly surge in gun violence. A 25 year old man was also killed and that drive by shooting and a pregnant woman was injured. The entire incident was live streamed on FaceBook. Police say the man was a known gang member the boy's death follows the shooting of two little girls in separate attacks over the weekend. Eleven year old to Q Holmes who was shot in the head died from her injuries on Tuesday the twelve year old can Ari gentry bowers remains in critical condition.

