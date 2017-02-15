Transcript for Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police

In Chicago a toddler is now the latest victim of the city's deadly surge in gun violence. A 25 year old man was also killed and that drive by shooting and a pregnant woman was injured. The entire incident was live streamed on FaceBook. Police say the man was a known gang member the boy's death follows the shooting of two little girls in separate attacks over the weekend. Eleven year old to Q Holmes who was shot in the head died from her injuries on Tuesday the twelve year old can Ari gentry bowers remains in critical condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.