Toilet-clogging iguana is far from a pipe dream

More
A Florida man pulled the large lizard from a drain pipe while investigating a clogged toilet.
0:51 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toilet-clogging iguana is far from a pipe dream
Spend now to video of a Klug. That you're a plumber may not be trained to handle. Fickle it. Attendant who want a couple of people pulled on the toilet drain outside mind. All total worker at a warehouse in medley Florida noticed things were progressing as they should regret is saying it. It's a good way to put it a plunger. Didn't work so fellow employees decided to remove the whole toilet. And that is when they say they saw the iguana. Staring up at them. No thank you want in their worst night measure it and let you. Look how we backed up spit from the video is if we get away from that. I got them direct.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49156412,"title":"Toilet-clogging iguana is far from a pipe dream","duration":"0:51","description":"A Florida man pulled the large lizard from a drain pipe while investigating a clogged toilet.","url":"/US/video/toilet-clogging-iguana-pipe-dream-49156412","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.