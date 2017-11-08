Transcript for Toilet-clogging iguana is far from a pipe dream

Spend now to video of a Klug. That you're a plumber may not be trained to handle. Fickle it. Attendant who want a couple of people pulled on the toilet drain outside mind. All total worker at a warehouse in medley Florida noticed things were progressing as they should regret is saying it. It's a good way to put it a plunger. Didn't work so fellow employees decided to remove the whole toilet. And that is when they say they saw the iguana. Staring up at them. No thank you want in their worst night measure it and let you. Look how we backed up spit from the video is if we get away from that. I got them direct.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.