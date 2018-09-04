Transcript for Topless protester who allegedly lunged at Bill Cosby ID'd as actress on his hit show

Phyllis spectacle outside the courthouse. A topless protest and jumping in front pocket as he arrived the first day of his retrial. The woman identified as Nicole shell appeared in multiple episodes of the Cosby Show according to where I am DB beach with the names of his accusers painted across her back her show was one of many protesters lining the stepped to the courthouse. And that's it. Every prosecutor's. Office. They can't be treated with respect. We man. To be believed. Today's retrial comes as Cosby's first trial last spring and it with George un able to reach a unanimous verdict. This time around the judges letting five additional accusers testify. But copies biting back with a new high profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy attacking the lead accuser Andrew Conn stand as a greedy liar in casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for their share the spotlight. Now his fate hangs in the hands of a new carefully selected jury. It is going to be challenging for jurists to put aside what they've heard about. The need to move in what they've heard about the times that movement and all of the pretrial publicity. That Bill Cosby has gotten of those twelve jurors originally selected for this case ten are white seven our men and the other five are women. Both sides say they expect this trial to last for at least a month. Naturally ABC news New York.

