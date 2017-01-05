Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue an infant and toddler from Texas floodwaters

Now Playing: Salute to heroes

Now Playing: Tornado survivor: 'The whole house started shaking'

Now Playing: James River floods softball complex south of Springfield, Missouri

Now Playing: Missouri golf course under water in James River flooding

Now Playing: Texas officials discuss recovery efforts after tornadoes hit

Now Playing: House leveled by tornado that tore through Van Zandt County, Texas

Now Playing: Aerials of tornado damage in Texas town

Now Playing: Haunting anniversary of missing girl

Now Playing: Tornado spotted in East Texas, where storms are blamed for deaths of at least 4 people

Now Playing: Arkansas executes 4th prisoner in 8 days as lethal injection drug nears expiration

Now Playing: Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says

Now Playing: Jimmy John's employee cool under pressure of robbery at gunpoint

Now Playing: Near head-on collision with police cruiser caught on camera

Now Playing: Residents and officials in “Let It Fall” share lessons from the LA riots, 25 years later

Now Playing: Why I Told My Story: Voices in “Let It Fall” explain why they’re speaking now

Now Playing: Man charged with murder in Fresno shooting rampage

Now Playing: Police kill suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper after hourslong standoff

Now Playing: Los Angeles-based nonprofit provides 'a sense of home' to people who have aged out of foster care