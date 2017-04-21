Truck drags car 4 miles down highway in California

Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer dragging car 4 miles down California's Cajon Pass after the sedan became wedged under the truck.
0:43 | 04/21/17

Comments
Transcript for Truck drags car 4 miles down highway in California
For dragging. The car. They don't know. And here. Look at. On the freeway normally call mass. Lifeguard.

