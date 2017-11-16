Transcript for F-Trump bumper sticker stirs controversy in Texas

After out. You Wear body program. That's Mike Garrity in my put sack a placid on the back of their truck eleven months ago. They're message for president trump and his supporters loud and clear and boy has it started a fire storm. They that I don't like who do. Did you like me you know like you want to deport people you know break up families you know. I don't see why you want the land and building a wall. Fort big got to share Troy mills posted this to FaceBook after receiving several complaints about the pits of language on the back of the truck. Even states quote our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it but I feel weak it come to an agreement regarding. A modification to it. End quote they'll the sheriff says he just wants to have a meaningful dialogue with the open seconds. They're fighting words because now you're challenging an individual you're focused on that one person to this as an after you for voting for him. And that person gets offended and all of a sudden screaming and yelling and the sheriff's office or the local police get call now you have a breach of the peace. Tonight the American Civil Liberties Union took to social media to responding to the share. Saying quote no share males you can't prosecute speech just because it contains words you don't like. End quote civil rights attorneys or try to get also saying this sheriff might have overstepped his boundaries. The constitution provides for freedom of speech. And in this instance having a sign that uses the upward. Is still freedom of speech Clinton and so they show me out of all borders radar had that they get off this thing out there I'm John to Glover thirteen. Eyewitness News.

