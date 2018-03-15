Transcript for Felix Sater: I'm only guilty of trying to build the world's tallest building

I was trying to do real estate transaction I clearly. Was not involved in the campaign bullseye involved in any of the political and and the hope that a large transactions like that would be built if that was helpful to his run that was a great. The times also wrote that you wrote you re here to show video clips your Russian contacts. Of instances of trump freezing Russia and we coordinate for crude praise Trump's business acumen. Quoting police says that we on this election. Yes I wrote. It seems that you know a lot of people been wondering. Is one of the reasons that president from it was so easy president who under any day. Because he was looking to make this deal happen. And Moscow. I can't speak for the president. I know that as a real estate developer which is a by its very nature three parts optimist one part realist. To try to get a deal. That is the tallest building in the world or the tallest building in Europe. You have to get buying from everyone's soul from my perspective. Yes I would've started getting on the phone making phone calls trying to get to everyone. Poor and trumped every when you wrote this did you know who knowledge or not he still didn't know and I don't know how do you people connected them. I don't know people connected to poop but I know enough business people within the Moscow community. Of call it 12 or three degree separation that if this transaction was moving forward certainly would've made the effort to get to.

