Good afternoon we're coming back on the air right now because president drowned is about tribe is expected to address that violence that has broken out in Charlottesville Virginia the site. Protests violent protests you see that car. Ramming into a group of protesters were coming to the streets to protest the white nationalist rally expected to take place in Charlottesville tonight. The mayor of Charlottesville has now treated at least one person has died. The news protests were not sure. It was a result of that ramming by the car but we do know a lot of chaos broke out on the scene right there and some leaders. Of the rally tonight have called. For the protesters to go home if they said. President charm is expected to speak momentarily in bed minister new Jersey's also gonna sign of veterans affairs act in the president has already tweeted. On this saying we all must be united and condemn all the hate stand for there's no place for this kind of violence in America let's come together. As one. Eva pilgrim v.s by these protests did get violent there in Charlottesville and now the mayor has come out. Saying I am heartbroken that a life has been lost your Ayers all people of goodwill to go home either. I agree here pat pat Anderson you can see sort of like the act and act and it's. No one is here that's cute aren't those two aren't very. In the process that act. It's still dark suit our car he barely down. Ill feeling that actually hit are those protesters as counter after I. They came together into one group and a moment where they celebrated meeting up with each other and act when that car. Came down hill. It's to say that charges. Like it was hiding like a wave like the water people were just lying. Out of the way many people he spoke to say they aren't in place to get out when we got to work. Walking. Route C people on the ground lay out being treated. People wrapping up their flags friends trying to help other friend. Law enforcement netted half and people are there any people around her and people raising their hand and calling for help. Actor Matt just keep people out here. That's the stuff those people that they just on the ground and left. This happened I could see out in the distance we were right down here as it happened but I need help. Well in this area had that car apparently. Just a horrific scene Charles we'll Virginia the pilgrim thanks. Very much want to keep an eye and bed mr. right now the president is about to speak and here was to see Bader senior White House correspondent. As well as I said Cecilia the president has are between on this the First Lady has also spoken out. Yeah and there's some controversy in this George because the First Lady was the first person from the White House to tweet about this there was a delayed response many are saying. From president trump himself and pack heat faced some. Some from some heat from Charlotte stills mayor who said our work here is just beginning yours is two. Sort of implying that there were some delayed speech there looks like the president's. Here comes the press. We'll thank you very much. As you know this was a small press conference put a very important one and it was schedules to talk about the great things are we're doing with the secretary on the veterans administration. And it we will talk about that very much so little while but I thought I should. Put out a comment as to what's going on in Charlottesville so. Again I want to thank everybody for being here in particular I want to thank our. Incredible veterans and thank you Phyllis let me shake your hand. Great people. The great people. But we're closely following. The terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms. This egregious display of hatred bigotry. And violence on many sites. When many cents. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Now Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. He's been going on for a long long time. It has no place in America what is vital now is a swift restoration. Of law and order and the protection of innocent lives. No citizen should ever fear for their safety. And security. In our society. And no child should ever be afraid. To go outside. And play. Or be where their parents. And have a good time. I just got off the phone with the governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe. And we agreed that the hate in the division. Must stop. And must stop. Right now. We have to come together as Americans would love for our nation. And true affected are really and I I say this so strongly true affection. For each other. Our country is doing very well in so many ways we have wreckage. Just absolute record. Employment. We have. Unemployment the lowest its been end almost seventeen years. We have companies. Pouring into our country. Fox god and car companies and so many others are coming back to our country. We're renegotiating trade deals to make them great for our country a great to the American worker. We have so many. Incredible things happening in our country. So when I watch Charlottesville. To me it's very very. Said. I want to salute the great work of the state. And a local police in Virginia credible people law enforcement credible people. And also the National Guard. They've really been. Working Smart in working hard. They've been doing a terrific job federal authorities are also providing tremendous support to the governor he thanked me for that. And we are here to provide whatever other assistance is needed we are ready willing and able. Above all else we must remember this troops. No matter our color. Creed religion or political party we are all. Americans first. We love our country. We love our god. We love our flag. We're proud of our country. We're proud of who we are. So. We want to get this situation. Straightened out in Charlottesville. And we want to study it. And we want to see what we're doing wrong as a country where things like this can happen my administration. Is restoring the sacred bonds of loyalty between this nation. And it's citizens. But our citizens. Must also restore the bonds of trust and loyalty. Between one another. We must love each other respect each other and cherish our history. And our future to death. So important. We have to respect to each. Ideally we have to love each other. And now to the veterans administration where I'm so proud of David Shelton and the job you've done what you've done in such a short period of time I think you folks would. Attests to it. Anybody disagrees you can leave the room right now it. But David really has he's a star what he's been able to do so David it like to thank you very much. PA leadership and for the profound improvements. To the VA. Services that you've made in such a short period of. And it has an amendment speak about that veterans employment act he's about to sign this afternoon as he does that I want to bring back in our senior White House correspondent. To say Vega the president coming out they're calling for swift restoration of law and order in Charlottesville the protection. Of innocent lives and he went on to condemn the hatred bigotry and violence this was the curious part of what he said on many sides yet. And George you know a lot of people will be looking to the president to outright condemn. This vile disgusting scene that we have seen unfold on the streets of Charlotte we have heard neo Nazi shouting racial epithets out there we have seen some very very ugly hate filled language over the last day. Yes look between last night in this morning and and and frankly you know tweets like from a core former kkk leader David duke. Today calling on removed detect directly to the president saying. I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror and remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency not radical leftists so. So president trop is under some pressure here to to come down hard on this particularly if communities of color who have felt. That he has not taken a strong enough stance in his in his in during his campaign his time in office to distance himself from white Nationalists and many of this all right. White Nationalists who have been supporter of. Can we see these graphic scenes from the streets of Charlottesville right now the mayor Charles post said. At least one person has died in these protests we're not sure it was a result of this quite graphic. Coloring that we saw earlier in those meetings earlier. As well. And Cecilia Vega pointed out this was started by the white nationals a white nationalist rally planned for tonight they were protesting the taking down of a confederate. I statue in Charlottesville counter protesters is coming to the streets that has led. To the clashes as well the president did say he's spoken with a democratic governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe and he said he agreed. He and the governor agreed. That we must come together would love and affection for each other we have not seen much love and affection. On the streets of Charlottesville today we're gonna stay on top of this decision will be back as much more on world news Saturday coming up in just a couple of hours. And I'll see you tomorrow on this week.

