Transcript for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation

President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen now officially the focus of a federal criminal investigation. The news comes as Jones attorneys are trying to shield federal investigators. From some of the material the FBI seized during raids that is offices homes and hotel suite on Monday. Collins attorneys want to review everything that was seized claiming the raids violated client attorney privileges. Among the new information revealed in court today Cohen is being investigated for criminal conduct. Largely centering on his personal business dealings the searches are the result of a months long investigation. Into college.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.