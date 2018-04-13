Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation

More
The investigation largely centers around Cohen's business dealings.
0:35 | 04/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation
President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen now officially the focus of a federal criminal investigation. The news comes as Jones attorneys are trying to shield federal investigators. From some of the material the FBI seized during raids that is offices homes and hotel suite on Monday. Collins attorneys want to review everything that was seized claiming the raids violated client attorney privileges. Among the new information revealed in court today Cohen is being investigated for criminal conduct. Largely centering on his personal business dealings the searches are the result of a months long investigation. Into college.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54453747,"title":"Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under criminal investigation","duration":"0:35","description":"The investigation largely centers around Cohen's business dealings.","url":"/US/video/trump-lawyer-michael-cohen-criminal-investigation-54453747","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.