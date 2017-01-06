Transcript for Is Trump sending a message by withdrawing from the Paris climate accord?

Senator grants that are Lindsey Graham had said before this decision was made that taken as a statement. That the president pulling out would basically be sending the message a climate change is not a problem for us and that it's bad for the party in that. For the country as well. I think you can even take it one step broader first you're right and rob is is right to point out he didn't mention. That he's viewed in the past the global warming hoax that started by China. But he did go out of its way it seem to try to explain that we are taking those kind of steps he's right and I think senator Graham is right that this sends a message that the United States. Doesn't believe in the severity of climate change even more broadly. This sends a message about the role of American leadership we're used to seeing America take the lead when it comes to addressing global crises. And in this case it says that America's war is not what you thought it was in the past this is. A signed agreement that America was party to. And now this is a president who is starting the process of unraveling I was struck by something the president said about the rest of the world cheering when the United States sign this. Well as you noted only two other countries didn't sign that in fact they probably didn't sign it. Because they think it didn't go far enough. So it's really only awesome the Syrians who believe that this is not something that that is worth citing because in that direction and I think that's telling and I think it does have. Ramifications beyond in the world of diplomacy. And in the moral arguments that the country can make to not have the United States. Taking a leadership role in fact seen backgrounds other countries you see the Russians you see the Chinese see the Indians they are all signed up on this. You see the Germans talk about it expanded releasing the French stain that this is a new day in terms of foreign policy that's even water if that's possible and you for the planet. Iraq's let's talk about back here at home what this means it had a little bit of a clap back on Twitter from the mayor of Pittsburgh who was called out. In that speech by the president he had this to say as the mayor of Pittsburgh I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines. The parents agreements. And so we've got that it also had of course a New York governor Andrew Cuomo saying that they will do whenever they can so we know the top administration has been doing that they can to roll back. A lot of the clean power and it means our land at the Obama administration but in the plate. Kent State and local governments step up to try to fill the void of babble we will see happening now. Nice vacations that we will see that we'll see California by itself I think the world's largest six economy was its own country. New York of course you mention Pittsburgh Pittsburgh. I should mention as an aside went for Hillary Clinton Allegheny County Pennsylvania went for Hillary Clinton's though not necessarily. Shortly trump country you will Siena at we've seen statements from from President Obama former vice president Al Gore all making that point that this is far along the reason industry. It was it was widely saying we should stay in this because they see the economic opportunities they're not gonna give up on this because the United States is out of it but in terms of the symbolism. Even at this is a non binding agreement it sets us on a different course that's the concerns that you will see cities states municipalities. Companies. Continue to take the lead they're not gonna just ignore climate change and ignore that the possibilities that that exists for renewables. But it is a different tone coming from the top and I think it is an important one regardless of what with states and cities do.

