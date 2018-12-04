-
Now Playing: President Trump boasts rising wages, massive tax cuts
-
Now Playing: Trump touts tax cuts while Dow plunges as Friday sell-off continues
-
Now Playing: Trump talks tax cuts as Syria decision looms
-
Now Playing: Trump doorman paid to bury secrets?
-
Now Playing: Trump backtracking on Syria threats?
-
Now Playing: Republicans Scott, Gowdy discuss Russia probes, future of GOP
-
Now Playing: Syria strategy not to engage in civil war, but some things 'simply inexcusable': Matt
-
Now Playing: Feds raided Cohen for records on secret deals
-
Now Playing: National Enquirer paid to stop Trump rumor: Report
-
Now Playing: Zuckerberg ends day 2 of congressional grilling
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will leave Congress next year
-
Now Playing: Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
-
Now Playing: Cohen raid related to payments to women accusing Trump: Sources
-
Now Playing: Sanders: 'All options are on the table' for Syria
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders: Trump 'certainly believes' he has the power to fire Mueller
-
Now Playing: Trump taunts Russia in tweets about Syrian missiles
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan on leaving 'wild ride' as House speaker
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan not running for reelection
-
Now Playing: What's next for Trump, attorney after FBI raid