Trump Tower fire that killed 1 was accidental

The blaze was caused by power strips linked together, officials said.
0:25 | 04/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump Tower fire that killed 1 was accidental
New information about that deadly fire earlier this month or trump tower in midtown the FDNY says the fire. Was an accident the fire Marshal says an investigation revealed. And electrical strip that powered several components sparked the fire. There was also no smoke alarms or sprinklers. In the fiftieth floor apartment where the fire broke out on the seventh of April. 67 year old Todd raster died in that fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

