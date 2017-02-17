Transcript for Trump visits South Carolina for Boeing Dreamliner Debut

And they see president trounced in Charleston south Caroline out at the Boeing company facility there speaking at the unveiling. Of the new Boeing 787. Dash ten that dreamliner. Aircraft saw earlier the Boeing CEO and chairman speaking as well to introduce mr. trump. Boeing company is up even thought they've heard about before from mr. trump transportation. Jobs manufacturing. Off all of these. Key points in his election campaign promises and that this is one of his first trip out to one such plant. So let's break it all down a let's see what this means. For it the president and for his promises on manufacturing jobs moving forward. Let's go to our to our colleague David Hurley senior transportation correspondent for ABC news joins us from our Los Angeles bureau they gave it has going. Pretty good it was an interest in speech it was indeed anything in their surprising what stood out to you for listening to mr. Trump's remarks there at South Carolina. Nothing did surprise me is senate like this campaign speeches and what he's been saying in the three plus weeks that he's been in office that it's America first these gonna make America great again and he's talking. Again about manufacturing jobs in these are exactly the kind of jobs. The Donald Trump has been talking about. You know the Boeing CEO got a lot of grief from the president even before he took the oath of office. When he started complaining about the costs of the new Air Force One that is being discussed with Boeing as the manufacture. And you know the Boeing CEO was in the cross hairs as so many CEOs have been. The auto makers GM and Ford. So is interesting to hear the comments from the CEO Dennis Mulder mall numbered. When he took the stage and introduce the president and basically saying you know were committed. Two American jobs and creating jobs and keeping jobs here so he was singing. The tune that the president wants to hear. In front of the crowd here with this brand new aircraft which is the extended version of the 787 and art has a number of orders and those Maryland's are very excited to see this aircraft which is only being produced for the first time it's only being produced in South Carolina. Boeing also make 78 sevens at its plant in Everett Washington but this aircraft the dash ten is coordinated. Just in South Carolina and this is the first one this is a big. Event ever from always for Boeing when they roll out a brand new aircraft even a derivative version like this the dashed and and so to have the president there when they roll out the new. Version is it is quite. Event for the workers there that'll answer. That's actually what I wanted to ask you about David it's ought to be a big event for the company. It's big for a number of reasons right the local economy and the jobs and so on is it I'm usual. Four at the president of the United States to attend this kind of function. Yet that that doesn't happen that often Boeing loves to have it happen they workers of the have the president show up and see their work and he did take a tour. Of the planet's it's a really friendly plants they started building it and owed nine. They had some issues there with. Getting the plan going and actually some of the aircraft they seem to be working pretty well right now. In the reason that this plant is there is that it's an nonunion plant in fact they just voted this week. Not to unionize. And and Boeing put the plant there as a leverage against their machinists union which has a tendency to strike every three years. If they don't get a contract in life. But every president has visited a Boeing plant going back. Well into the last century so it's not unusual to see a president of Boeing plant. And it's quite the bonus for that company to have. The president there when there actually rolling out an aircraft. And David we're seeing now is split screen on the right that your screen everybody watching at home you're seeing live picture from after the event president camp there. Working some of the crowd shaking some hands taking some pictures on the left side of tape from earlier when he was touring. The facility he sees some of his team around him including his daughter honk and son in law. Jared Kushner there with them as well David back to Boeing here since you know the president talked about it before you obviously there now when he rain and for president he ran on its business acumen right he was saying that his businesses were evidence he can save Americans money can create jobs. When he was slitting some of these companies early on he was saying that he could bring down the costs particularly. I've expensive pentagon program so where does Boeing fit into all of that. Bounce interest and he talked about it today their two programs that he spoke about today that Boeing. Has operating that he he says he's dreamed on the cost one let's talk about Air Force One president. Said early that you know four billion dollars for two planes that's way too much we're gonna bring the costs down. Well there is no dealers no contract for Boeing to build. Air Force One yet and it could be two or three Boeing would actually to build three or even four. Bush Boeing is done is they've gotten several more than I think as a 150 million dollars from the Pentagon. Basically Boeing says listen we'll give you the air frame the 747. And then what do you want on it and the air force which flies the Air Force One. And the Secret Service which has to secure the presidency will we want all this stuff on weapons systems defensive weapons sisters. Communications and whatnot and that money to Boeing has now is to take what they said they want in the aircraft and see that all works together. And then make a bit of how much it's going to cost so in essence the president saying Boeing was charging to much of the plane. Boeing will argue will wait a minute. It was just what the air force in the Secret Service wanted to this aircraft and that's how much it cost so the president says he's negotiating that my assumption I don't know this to my assumption is that what. The Pentagon may be doing in the air force in the Secret Service is maybe dialing back. They're gold plated version of what they want an Air Force One to look like and they're gonna make it'll literally and then everyone can say we save money on Air Force One the other one is the is the super hornet the F eighteen the president does not like the car costs of the Lockheed Martin F 35 which has been a trouble aircraft. Very high tech a lot of technology and it. And it's costing a lot of money president doesn't like it so he's thinking he's trying to leverage Boeing's F eighteen against Lockheed Martin. F 35 and basically saying listen Lockheed if you can't make this. Playing cheaper off by a bunch of FE teens which would be good for Boeing and bad for rocky series playing the two manufacturers against each other trying to cost. That's right and actually in in reference exactly to that it was back in December he actually tweeted about sort of hinting that he we gonna be doing that. He said based on tremendous cost. And overruns. Cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F 35 I've asked Boeing priced out a comparable F eighteen super hornet this was back in December so. I but to take on this David this sort of telegraphing how he's going to be negotiating. Leveraging some of these contacts and relationships off each other. By at Twitter. Does that seem to be resonating won't win some of these folks in these industries. I think there's a sense of between among the CEOs know they they understand what this president wants. And how he's going to operate whether they're actually changing any thing or reducing the costs. In fact experts on the F 35 we'll say you know he says he's brought the costs down and these are they arguing that the process come down. Well you know that the contracts actually built in groups of aircraft they buy you know twenty or thirty aircraft at a time. And as the manufacturer makes more the cost comes down and so we're getting into the next unit of aircraft of course cost comes down in the president's takes credit for bringing the cost them it was RD in the contract that weighs so some of the political theater. But he is trying to actually bring some of those costs down and everybody understands that. The Ford and GM CEOs I think have gotten to understand what the president's talking about and if they were RD planning on something and it fits what the president wants their very happy to announce that. Dated it's particularly in lieu that transportation sector attitude as president ran on job creation and bringing jobs back to America can't align in his remarks there about the terrible situation the job situation actually the blast. 2016 jobs report I think actually show it. Seven year Arab more than seventy consecutive month of job growth in America. But he he is promising to improve. Upon that particularly in this sector particularly in that he calls them the forgotten. Communities of America passages if that's from the transportation industry for workers there how it this message. Appealing to. Well. Unity can bring it down and a couple of ways. First of all he talked all about infrastructure and photographers petition on our roadways are bridges and what not everybody wants to see that if the -- happen although Republicans are pushing back a little bit. About where the money's gonna come from and Howard pay for all that but there are a lot of construction companies and lot of workers who were excited about that. When you talk about this industry when you talk about the aerospace industry and you talk about Boeing specifically. You know there are already here as is the CEO mentioning the employ more than a 150000. Workers in this country seventies. 70000 city 5000 work on commercial aircraft like the 787. Dash ten. It's a lot of jobs I tell you what we didn't hear today and what Dennis Mon birds as CEO of Boeing is talking to. Donald Trump about is the question about trade. Boeing is the biggest exporter in the United States of America and 40% of its revenue. Actually comes from sales overseas. So if the president continues to talk about tough trade and trade wars. But that's not good for Boeing native dale like that. They they want to make sure that we're free and open trade continues the president continues to say he wants fair trade and that's what he's going to argue. And David just one last thing before we go it seemed am. Very much in contrast to his press conference yesterday which is very free Wheeling an off script the president was. Speaking to send tightly. A prepared remarks there for the most part reading off of prompter he didn't take any questions there but I'm just curious in your point of view if you'd been there what question would you have asked them. Oh I think Air Force One of the great thing to talk to about the F thirty five's well the 787 Ameen he he. He really went after Boeing Ford and GM and now here you saw the CEO and and the president very happy on that stage together. There are some real issues that have major manufacturer like Boeing has with some of the things the president has said as I mentioned trade and some other issues. Com but you know. When it comes to tax reform and lowering the corporate radioed the that the business leaders all like to hear that kind of talk. So it's an interest in relationship meaning. I actually heard quite a bit in the speech from the president and he started talking again about his victory and the fact that South Carolina the people of South Carolina has supported him. And he talked use some of the other language we've heard. Throughout his campaign in the first bit of his presidency here too as well I just I thought two things as were watching this picture when they were. Up in the aircraft today. Some reporters asked him where he side of the plane. They said it was incredible incredible technology Boeing is doing a great job. I'm very proud of them and then in his in his speech he called amazing piece of art and amazing piece of work. I will say this this is a president who likes planes in the certainly like that Boeing aircraft. Everything picture of him now inside that plane it looks like right there and eat your apps already seen. He seems to be a fan so they have found at least one fan there so a lot of. Say it a couple of quick things about this aircraft and 787. Has had some problems Boeing has some issues with some batteries and whatnot they seemed you've got the line fixed than a lot of other issues with it and they've actually. This is the longest versions about forty feet longer than the dash nine and it carries about 15% more passengers 15% more cargo. But actually has a shorter range than some of the other derivatives of the 787. So. 512 delivery so far and this one the dash ten that is just rolling out today. The Ernie have a 149 orders for this aircraft and they go for 306. Million dollars as of base price. I think some of the Middle Eastern carriers who kind of pack in the nice a -- treatments for the passengers the price tag is probably getting. Well about three and success Dennis Mon Mon Bloomberg the CEO of Boeing talking there to the president on board. They didn't mention that that that the business president right he ran on. And improving the economy you think we're gonna see more of these types of events and showing up at at eight a bailing with the manufacturing plants and and you drink. You heard in this speech she you know made in America American jobs are gonna make it here you know I put steel. The steel is going to be used in the pipes for the Dakota pipeline have to be made in America. I mean you heard him with his campaign slogans in this speech at this unveiling. And don't forget this weekend in Florida after he leaves south Carolina's gonna go to Florida moral auto and then he's. Holding a campaign style rally for his 20/20 reelection bid. So this is a president who certainly I think we side. Yesterday in a news conference he saw a little bit of in his speech today I think we'll see it again tomorrow at that rally. He likes campaigning likes to be in front of the crowds.

