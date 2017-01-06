Transcript for Trump withdraws US from Paris climate agreement

Hey I found in the bots are continuing coverage of a major announcement from president Tran he saw there in the White House Rose Garden he has decided to withdraw the US. From the parents climate accord what does that mean what does it mean for everyone here in the states a walk you through it in just a second Whitney here in the studio as my colleague. ABC news the senior meteorologist rob Marciano thanks for being around the room good beer and downing DC of course with us as always ABC's political director. Rick Klein keeping an eye on it from down there waiting on wreck. They on the rob let's start out by setting the table here a little bit this whole agreement what sat so that the US could achieve some. Goals when it comes to our own emissions standards where are we now in the world. Well we want to be a leader that's for sure and this takes a step back. You know it's it's it's a big undertaking in to Paris court really was a Rock Island we got so many countries to come together. And you know some would say that. It it's a week agreement but it is an agreement. And that we have a long road ahead of us me we warms degree over the past 100 years. In order for us to cap it at two degrees the next 100 years we pretty much have to stop. Increasing our output of carbon within the next ten years so that is a very very taller so even if we were it. Two go about the Paris agreement we're talking about still two to three degrees Celsius increase in temperature which has huge ramifications as it is. This certainly is a step back my hope is that that states local governments and businesses take cold and show their leadership. I'm gonna talk about a little bit more about what can be done moving for this go now to our colleague Mary Bruce. Down on Capitol Hill though Mary we know that there was a lot of consternation among Democrats. About this possibility and some Republicans to what's been the reaction so far. Other accidents as you might suspect a lot of Republican leaders are hailing this move supporting the president's decision a lot of Democrats and very unhappy they are blasting the decision just look at the way that that some Democrats are describing as an international disgrace an abdication. Of American leadership and historic main state. Democrats argued essentially the exact opposite of what you just heard the president outlined there in the Rose Garden Democrats say that this will not by withdrawing it won't help grow the economy that it will harm the US economy they argued. They that this deal would help boost American jobs by giving American workers access to new investments in. New technology agriculture. In infrastructure all of those think that they they would not just help the environment that helped US economy. The question here on capitol is going meet what comes next. You heard the president there saying that he wants to work on a new deal that wants to even work with democratic leaders on a new deal and I wouldn't hold your breath for that went up here. But the question is if this deal wasn't the right deal than what it that this wasn't the right solution than what is. That what does the right solution. Engine look like and we know that Republican Party suggesting that they will have to hold hearings they need to get to the bottom of that. But of course this isn't really necessarily about what lawmakers think apparent Capitol Hill at the president wants a new deal. He's going to have to work with other global leaders to negotiate ballot. And Rick Klein then it. Yeah but to get your take on this too because this part of this is confusing in the big picture this is a non binding agreement as rob pointed out. This is something that if they wanted to change the terms they they could have lowered the standards of the targets the US was trying to hit. If president from sending a message by withdrawing from this or that this actually have real impact on American jobs. This was a signature move by by president trump and in making it a big one in convening people the rose garden and giving all a long speech that included. I him touting the economic growth that we've seen under his under his presidency. This became part of the filling a promise a fundamental one to his voters to his base I was struck by quote that I think it's gonna get wide circulation that he was elected. To represent the voters of Pittsburgh not Paris. That is I think a little window into the trump mindset in the minds that account voters the idea of an international climate agreement is is that the skewering big concept to a lot of folks in this country. People that are struggling in the economic climate and and they feel like this is a president who came in saying yup America first not Paris first not international agreements first. And that image of other countries feeling like they're taking advantage of the United States that's how president trump one. And this is a core promise that he made during the campaign I think it's telling. That he felt the need to X expand and explain it as long as he did. That it took them until this moment until the beginning of may in a term that began in January even arrive at this and suggests the ferocious. In fighting that it's gone over the last four plus months. I think that this is a president of a struggling with this decision in some ways justifying it to himself. But feeling the needs it to own it and I think this speech today and the way in which he delivered this message I think is is it is a key insight. In understanding the Trout lines that in the minds of the voters. Back to neighbors on Capitol Hill for a second and Mary this puts the US and very rare company. See heard mentioned earlier there we are now one of three countries in the world that are not signatories to this climate accord. Where in the company of Nicaragua in Syria when it comes to that list. Is there any concern on Capitol Hill about repercussions when it comes to people. Who work on foreign policy on American. A reputation and relationships abroad. Is there a sense that they're worried there could be backlash. Ash absolutely and it's such an important point and it just about. The climate it isn't just about the economy is also a national security issue and I think that's something that you're going to hear. From lawmakers that could actually increase that's right now the capitals pretty quiet for the next few days but I think that's a point you're going to hear. Democratic leaders and Republican but it concerns about this. Hammer in in the days and weeks to come what does this mean for America's. Rule on a Baker's on the bigger global stage as well and that's why you've heard already from Democrats saying it is an abdication of American leadership we've given up. Something like making this decision that if there were problems with big deal then why not work to fix the remember even some Republicans who who opposed the president's decision to withdraw. That maybe there's another waited to make changes to today to change the emission standards things like at a middle a middle road there that they weren't that they were advocating for the very lots of questions. About what this means going forward for America's reputation and America's role on the global stage. Neighbors live for us on Capitol Hill thanks Mary. Back here in New York rob it struck me one of the things that we didn't hear the president say was something we heard him talk about a lot on the campaign trail. Which is that he's not a big believer in the human effect on climate change. We we didn't hear that I listen for re I was listening for the word hoax he he left that out of a speech so I suppose that that's a start. Right there. There's no denying that though we're warming there's no denying that we continue to warm the only sort of argument you can made. Are the extremities. Which will warm and the ramifications of which the Europe for reacting it was fate it is a very complicated. Interaction between land sea and air and you know how that. Ecosystem is going to react you know is still up for question what the Arctic is gonna do was key in Arco an arm our models that. I try to replicate what's gonna happen as the Arctic continues to warm melt. It is difficult to pin back into it has a huge negative feedback and cycle which means that as the of that ice melt which helps reflect. A letter that he back taxes base. As it melts and we get darker ocean took short that it warms up even quicker so that cycle is a very very bad thing in R&R computer models. Have a difficult time kind of guests and meeting. How that's going to impact. The global climate as a whole and I and I do want to point out the word global as we talk about Pittsburgh vs Paris this is a global. Climate change it's its global warming if there is a time to think globally. House. Well here's the bigger question too there's an into dependency when it comes to addressing a problem like this one country acting alone or not acting alone. Has an effect on other countries does the US pulling out of this accord. Does it stop other people from making progress on their on their own path can other countries still continue to make a difference by hearing to the Paris clinic. Well think about you know your your place of work your friends as an in this school your wallet you know Bobby's not gonna do it and I'm not doing you get sort of that. Sociology going on around the world night I certainly hope. That doesn't happen but it certainly is is feasible I'll point out I want echo something that's Rebecca Jarvis said. This is going to open the door for renewable energy jobs and businesses franchises can take. I take charge here and take a lot of our jobs and take a lot of the potential for industry there mean building Windmills and and and installing solar panels those are real jobs and an America that are expanding. And something certainly hope that we don't lose them for up war abroad it looks like that's going to be. Face it there's holes. And we look at this of the party scene some leaders here in the business community. Saying that they don't want a part of this anymore Elon Musk has tweeted that he is pulling out of the president's advisory council which he had been apart at said that he would do so. If the president pulled out of you cord and there are EC that that tweet there but Rick back and TU you know. Whether this is not everyone has Ed. Just about the climate just about jobs. Senator grants that are Lindsey Graham had said before this decision was made that taken as a statement. That the president pulling out would basically be sending the message a climate change is not a problem for us and that it's bad for the party in that. For the country as well. I think you can even take it one step broader first you write in rob is is right to point out he didn't mention. That that he's viewed in the past the global warming is a hoax started by China. But he did go out of its way it seemed to try to explain that we are taking those kind of steps he's right and I think senator Graham is right that this sends a message that the United States. Doesn't believe in the severity of climate change even more broadly. This sends a message about the role of American leadership we're used to seeing. America take the lead when it comes to addressing global crises and in this case it says that America's war is not what you thought it was in the past this is. A signed agreement that America was party to. And now this is a president who is starting the process of unraveling I was struck by something the president said about the rest of the world cheering when the United States sign this. Well as you noted only two other countries didn't sign it in fact it probably didn't sign it because they think it didn't go far enough. So it's really only awesome the Syrians who believe that this is not something that that is worth citing because in that direction and I think that's telling and I think it does have. Ramifications beyond in the world of diplomacy and in the moral arguments that the country can make to not have the United States. Taking a leadership role in effect seen backgrounds other countries you see the Russians you see the Chinese see the Indians they are all signed up on this. You see the Germans talk about it expanded releasing the French saying that. This is a new day in terms of foreign policy that's even broader if that's possible and you for the planet. Iraq's let's talk about back here at home what this means at a little bit of a clap back on Twitter from the mayor of Pittsburgh who was called out. In that speech by the president he had this to say as the mayor of Pittsburgh I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines. The parents agreement. And so we've got that it is also had of course a New York governor Andrew Cuomo saying that they will do whenever they can so we know the top administration has been doing that they can to roll back. A lot of the clean power it means our planned at the Obama administration put in the plate. Kent State and local governments step up to try to fill the void if that will be that we'll see happening now. Nice vacations that we will see that we'll see California by itself I think the world's largest six economy it was his own country. New York of course you mention Pittsburgh Pittsburgh. I should mention as an aside went for Hillary Clinton Allegheny County Pennsylvania went for Hillary Clinton so not necessarily. Shortly trump country you will Siena at we've seen statements from. From President Obama or vice president Al war. All making that point that this is far along the reason industry. Was it was widely saying we should stay in this as they see the economic opportunities they're not gonna give up on this because United States is out of it but in terms of the symbolism. Even at this is a non binding agreement it sets us on a different course that's the concerns that you will see cities. States municipalities. Companies continue to take the lead they're not gonna just ignore climate change and ignore that the possibilities that that exists for renewables. But it is a different tone coming from the top and I think it is an important one regardless of what which states and cities do. Iraq to get actually out of this deal it there's a timeline that protocol it takes years. For the US to extricate itself from the actual agreement do we know what the real effect will be of the president's announcement today at three. Potentially as up to four years. The time it takes to get out of this so. Are you by that time you know we're into another election cycle and so. We'll see what happens there two. Getting back to Pittsburgh a beautiful city a been there a number of times and there's a big tech boom going on in Pittsburgh all things I've got relatives that live in the Rust Belt. My uncle worked at a GM plant in Dayton Ohio its entire career that's been shut down note for over a decade so. I can I understand the pain that people there are are feeling and cars in regards to jobs. So it's easy for us to sit here and say you know look at you know put up some Windmills and and nagged at those solar panels up but it's it's tougher when when you're in that situation weren't changing times and this is a huge global crisis. And whether you know you feel me. Sea level rises pry the biggest thing you know when it comes to. Global climate change and a warming climate because right now we've seen on average eight inches in the past 100 years but some areas have seen more than that because they're they're seeking New York's closer to a foot. Will easily see another half foot to a full foot by the end of the century in some cases the the extremes of of that range or five and six feet maybe you're talking about. Millions of people along the US coastline highly populated areas that are going to have to move are already starting to rebuild infrastructure in those areas. To make way for a rising sea levels not just during a storm surge but just just every day. A sea level so this is this is a huge impact. That's gonna affect the US so it's it's not like we can just waiver hands and say we'll. This is an and I impact us it's kind of practice mr. Penalizes people in the communities to be looking to their leaders we should point out we have a statement from. Or president Barack Obama. Rick Klein it's almost as if he had this at the ready as literally as soon as mr. trump began speaking we had this statement this is one of the final paragraphs there. And mr. Obama right even in the absence of American leadership even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future. I'm confident that our State's cities and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way. Help protect future generations. The one planet we've got this is it's a blow for former President Obama Margaret is it not this is part of the process this administration has set out. Unraveling. And many of the signature achievements he'd achieved. This is among the biggest blows to the Obama legacy. This was a signature achievement of President Obama of course United States leadership was not the main question in those Paris accords it was getting. Almost every other country on the planet to sign on. And it was criticized the time for not going nearly far enough because of these. These these these self policing. Provisions and the ease with which countries could get out of them it's it was it was seen as as the least that the world could do but that was a big deal and I know from an administration that was disappointed that it could make more. Progress in addressing climate change this was something that they could hang their hats on and say at least they were handing this down. In terms of a legacy. In the election last fall the press president from me clear this would be among the unity reversals that he put it the place. But it didn't mean that it was actually did the default position this was a fierce internal debate. One that pitted his own secretary of state against the ultimate decision Gary called the head of its National Economic Council. His own daughter and daughter and son in law of vodka and Jared all on board for keeping this of course the CEOs that you mentioned the business community. If the Pope himself lobbying the president there were a whole long list of influential voices over trying to get the president to keep this prop Obama you'd imagine among those voices and this is a major a major reversal meter trip in the other direction. And robbing us some of the groups in advance of this statement today anticipating this could be the direction it takes a lot of environmental groups are weighing in about. Possibility of them what they think could happen of course it's a lot of prediction speculation right now. But some are basically saying this is a new low. For American policy for Americans confronting. This issue of climate change you think that's fair. Well look it's mrs. Staten Reinhardt. Yeah I'm onion and environmentalists but I'm not leading analyst group whose. And and deal with on a daily basis so this that strikes them. Write to their court threw to their core and it's it's a typical load to take I would say. Like I said earlier you know you hope that that businesses and that's the American way and we see leaders like you on mosques taking this road. Beacon to innovate and take leadership and states like certainly California. They are leaders with their leaders as well so we we hope that. We continue on that path but this president. Does not like to lose. Does not like to admit any any wrong doing and he certainly he doesn't like to change his mind or evolved as a lot of other politicians. Says we all all do so what what I like about what I heard today or did here. Was that he left the door open he says we're gonna still. Negotiate and so you know my guess is my hope is is that you know there is a negotiation. We we come back with Wheaton come back to this at any time. That that's not an issue so be it takes awhile to come get out but we come back to at any time and now my hope is that. He comes easier to strike a deal could he's all about striking the deal and and saving face in that matter and then we can we can move on. And go forward and continue it's a global community really two clean up our act in this is but who doesn't want clean air. To break you know this is north anti cleaning. It let's look on the backs you also the ozone. The ozone hole and you know we had but Montreal protocol decades ago. And there were similar resistance to that BO is only radio what do we need debt for what we don't have you know world in front basically well you know what what eventually happened is DuPont. Was a leader in the industry and the basic you know we're we're gonna stop producing CFCs that the army knows and then from other people fault suit. And government's got and Walt and we've pretty much solved that problem so if we can learn from the Montreal protocol and the ozone hole. We can move forward with this and hope for a successful resolutions while. You mention the global community stepping in we've got a little bit of reaction from one global community. US ally out there as German newspaper. Has just published there cover. Showing that I believe it's the model the is under water there. We've than than message there course thank you Donald's in in German Rick final thoughts from you there today we know that mr. trump had come under a lot of pressure. From global leaders to knocked we draw does this have an impact on the way the US is seen on other matters moving forward. Unquestionably the major diplomatic consequences you have to realize that this. Puts the United States out of the table but you don't have a seat there if you're not part of its agreement you're not part of the international negotiations and it was a red Herring for him to say. I want Democrats that of the table and talk with us as you that's pointed out of a few minutes ago. This is about negotiations with the Walt community why with a comes United States why listens the United States why take the US war when it comes to other matters when. You're so readily able to just back out of an internationally and negotiation that. The previous government sign onto so I think this will have a ripple effect the route diplomacy. If it diminishes the United States' moral standing I think. What that that the ramifications for the planet that rob was talking about her. Are part of this is well this is a big moment and I I just note that. The president said he would do this. This was among the items on the ballot if you were a climate voter you knew what he was going to do that doesn't make the blow any different for those who care deeply about this issue. But this was the president now speaking to his face and delivering on a core campaign promise and as he said putting Pittsburgh at. Paris. All right Rick Klein for a down in DC ABC's political director thanks for being here Greg Robb for Dion thanks for being here again is only good talk. Thanks to you for watching as well remember for more on this story and other you can go to abcnews.com. At any time thanks for joining us I'm on an about. See you back if in.

