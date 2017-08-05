Transcript for Twin brothers describe police officer's fatal shooting of friend

Twins Max and listen Maxwell Everett are just fifteen years old but already they have seen what no trial shall it. I didn't think we're doing that got rule their fringe jordin shot to death by police inside a car they sat in the backseat. It is an image maxim is admits is imbedded in his mind. Tomorrow night's win when you saloon cleaning ingenuity it is so there are no Fergie. With their parents' permission beat you to hear about that fateful night. The night they went one underage drinking party in ball screens just over a week ago. Despite endless high school pardon Maximus and Maxwell's say they did not drink that night but were among the kids who scattered when police responded therefore loud noise complaint. He went into open a black Chevrolet Impala. Heading for finally turning defense. In countering officer Roy Oliver who they say was standing along the side of the room and Doug Donnelly the couple should. A bullet shattering the passenger side window hitting Jordan in the head he sits in the front passenger seat. I'd just like Harry like gosh sentenced. And on the got a question are almost appointment gore in chaos unfolds inside the cock -- joining me into an Indian him. Out to shake your wife Jackie distance he can let Coosa steel agreed to increase of sightings on the news. He'll know Tuesday he was shot and he national car payments bobbled an excellent column how many caulking. The party would only grow when they heard officer Oliver's account at that night they say clearly contradicting what actually happened I feel like. We had no hope at that point highly melodic easing or something it is clear it is clear is dated and and I had. So really I'm just confused about why he was in my life that wouldn't put out. However news of Oliver's swift firing and arrest bring about some sense of solace as they call for justice but right now so many are still asking questions and for these twins and we don't stop at those who aware. But why I can encrypting. It was union equitable become apparent to me why Jordan. Why this ordeal it all I'm always been about and I. We'll could have been like somebody else can I can tune in Nome didn't. Good asked if there and I didn't mean. But they want to speak out through a sincere hope that perhaps something positive my confidence. If for no other reason than to honor their friend who like them. His whole life ahead. You can only go from your situation and. And by recent do you do not just CNN will motivation to live like Finnish news two Brothers mourning the loss of the friend who die too soon. Marcus Moore generally news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.