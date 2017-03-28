Undercover Miami police officers caught in shooting ambush, 2 wounded

Two undercover Miami police officers were rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being ambushed and shot outside an apartment complex where they were conducting surveillance.
That is true Miami Dade County undercover police officers arriving at a hospital in the back of a pickup truck look at this video carefully conceived their colleagues. Racing to get them inside of the emergency department there. They were wounded. Ambush style attack while conducting surveillance and apartment complex last night their colleagues is out there. Brought to the emergency room. Under escort and that operation that one of the officers do. That they were involved in was designed to crack down on gang activity the police say the shooting was unprovoked they are both listed in stable condition this morning. It's believed that two gunmen opened fire. Both remain on the loose one of them is believed to be a teenage.

