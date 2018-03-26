U.S. Army veteran deported to Mexico

Army Private First Class Miguel Perez Jr., 38, was born in Mexico and moved to Chicago at the age of 8.
0:24 | 03/26/18

An army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico. Miguel Perez was escorted across the border from Texas accurate application for US citizenship. Was denied because of a drug conviction caress suffers from PT SD. He says his experience in Afghanistan but to drinking and drugs. Press have been living in the US since he was eight years old and asked to American born children.

