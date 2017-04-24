US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record More Whitson, 57, broke the record for the most cumulative time in space by an American astronaut early Monday, streaking past the 534-day record held by Jeff Williams. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record

