US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record

Whitson, 57, broke the record for the most cumulative time in space by an American astronaut early Monday, streaking past the 534-day record held by Jeff Williams.
0:30 | 04/24/17

Transcript for US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

