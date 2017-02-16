Transcript for US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News

Federal prosecutors in New York City are conducting a criminal probe a Fox News a grand jury is looking into the use of corporate resources in the sexual harassment case. Against former CEO Roger Ailes investigation concerns whether the network had to notify the SEC about settlement money paid to ails his accusers. Fox News says it has not received a subpoena but we'll continue to cooperate with the investigation. But as well as government has ordered CNN and Espanyol removed from the nation's cable systems to the move came after the network aired an investigation. About alleged fraud involved in Venice weather and passports and visas. Venezuela's foreign minister accused CNN of conducting an imperialistic operation against that country. In response CNN a spaniel is offering its signal on YouTube for free.

