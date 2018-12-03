US Navy sends submarines to Arctic for icy exercises

As countries race to militarize and exploit the Arctic, two U.S. Navy fast-attack submarines have arrived in the Arctic Ocean for a five-week biennial exercise, called ICEX 2018.
0:59 | 03/12/18

