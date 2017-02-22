Transcript for Utah teens accused of plot to rob, kill girl found shot in canal

We'll is here at this canal in east Smithfield that someone searching for Deseret found her barely conscious. And in terrible condition today police Telus the teen. Had suffered a bullet wounds in the head. We haven't seen things like this before the community members packed into the cache county courthouse for the same reasons purported to. Let me express my appreciation to all of you for joining us today. For Ford dates the public has wondered about the strange circumstances leading up to fourteen year old Deseret Turner's disappearance. And apparent attempted murder. Tuesday local law enforcement and a cache county attorney were ready to share more. There have been well over 500. Man hours dedicated to this investigation. Officials say it was Thursday evening that does rates the only reported her missing after she never came home from school. Police say Loveland launched a search party that lasted until early the next morning when friends on the team severely injured in the strike now. Investigators say they soon realized someone tried to kill her. Desiree had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Tracked down everyone does it may have had contact with and fight to sixteen year old boys at significant people of interest after fining them a Deseret personal belongings. And I hand and they believe her attackers used police wouldn't comment on the boy's relationship to Deseret or possible motive but officials say bull are now booked into jail. Soon they've attempted aggravated murder charges. I haven't seen anything like. This case an eighteen years. I've worked for Cass County because the seriousness of these allegations the prosecutor says the teen suspects. Should be charged as adults he said that's the intent here. And that's all have to be determined. Within the next thirty days reporting in Smithfield Alley months and the free.

