Transcript for 8 vehicles trapped under FIU pedestrian bridge

At a cost me 130 this afternoon. We received a call for collapsed bridge our units responded to find eight trapped vehicles under the bridge. At this time we've transported eight victims to hospitals. We have many over a hundred firefighters technically trained TRT technical rescue specialist and urban search and rescue team. Working on day. Area on the bridge to try to find Bible. I can't tell you how many. I mean we've we've transported before and I can assure you that teens. Rescue and search mode here still working be re we have searched constantly yet technical listening devices. Fiber optics would threaten them all. To try to locate any viable. Patients. Don't know don't know at this point we have it was still in search and rescue mode. Do I could tell you that our heart. Technicians are working and we. It was up on site we're concerned with portion of the rich. They are there working. There were in the north side of the bridge with with dogs and personnel and work actively trying to stabilize areas to keep that in the tedious search and we're gonna have. Rescuers here Ali through the night if not longer. The focus at this point in remain on search and rescue we'll have we have over a hundred technicians here working in this area. Many years of experience working on collapsed with concrete so you can expect. Heavy equipment moving search here to the Rich Little by little creating safe zones if they can continue their search.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.