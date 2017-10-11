-
Now Playing: Trump marks Veterans Day with commemoration in Vietnam
-
Now Playing: Top 7 heartwarming military stories of 2017 for Veterans Day
-
Now Playing: Veterans Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: The history of Veterans Day
-
Now Playing: Mom and daughters go viral with matching outfits
-
Now Playing: Woman delivers her own child on way to hospital
-
Now Playing: Kitten named DOG rules the roost among 23 support dogs
-
Now Playing: Nannies suing diplomat were 'lured to the US,' endured 'grueling' conditions, complaint says
-
Now Playing: Transgender airman inspired by veteran grandfather
-
Now Playing: Truck hits fire hydrant, sending water high into the air
-
Now Playing: Top fire safety tips from the American Red Cross and the New York City Fire Department
-
Now Playing: Expert explains why eyewitness testimonies can be unreliable in solving crimes
-
Now Playing: Tips on how to host a stress-free Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul's neighbor pleads not guilty to attack
-
Now Playing: GOP Senate candidate accused of molesting 14-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Deep freeze moves east after slamming Midwest
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico still in power crisis
-
Now Playing: Shooting on I-95 in Providence, RI
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson barred from Las Vegas hotel, according to reports
-
Now Playing: West Point Glee Club cadets stage flash mob performance at Chicago's O'Hare