Transcript for Video released from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

What an easy to do so at your feet together. But no I'm down by your side of their. Okay it together. Glenn Close your eyes filter out backward. OK but that didn't say the entire English alphabet from ABC and an honor the men Armenian Americans say it okay. Dennis ECE. She. Games. Eight campaign. All the and do you. Law yes. Body movement it's. But it sure what I want to do is go and play turn by tobacco connect. I'm gonna transforming. Our current projects together just like this perfect cut. Trucks at Kraft. Student effect whenever the issue there. I've right now I'll okay. I'm placing you under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.