Video released from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

More
The golfer was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Monday in Jupiter, Florida.
1:48 | 06/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video released from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest
What an easy to do so at your feet together. But no I'm down by your side of their. Okay it together. Glenn Close your eyes filter out backward. OK but that didn't say the entire English alphabet from ABC and an honor the men Armenian Americans say it okay. Dennis ECE. She. Games. Eight campaign. All the and do you. Law yes. Body movement it's. But it sure what I want to do is go and play turn by tobacco connect. I'm gonna transforming. Our current projects together just like this perfect cut. Trucks at Kraft. Student effect whenever the issue there. I've right now I'll okay. I'm placing you under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47763526,"title":"Video released from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest","duration":"1:48","description":"The golfer was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Monday in Jupiter, Florida.","url":"/US/video/video-released-tiger-woods-dui-arrest-47763526","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.