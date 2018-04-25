Transcript for Video shows frantic pool rescue of boy trapped underwater in lazy river

March 19 2018. Just before 9:30 PM you can watch on this security footage as two boys one of them twelve years old. Playing near section pipe in the abyss to resorts lazy river. There are other people in the room but no one is close to the boys as they swim down to the rivers floor for safety the pipe is covered by a great. Or it ones after a few minutes of prying the voice managed to lifted up the twelve year old explores the hole and the six inch pipe inside it. After diving down to the whole again and again his leg get stock you can see this French Fries triple amount as he struggles to get free. But can't and then the friends calls for help adults rushed into the river to save the boy. But they can't get him out either police say at least one of the men in the river knew how to give underwater mouth to mouth aid. Keeping the boy clinging to life. For nine long minutes finally emergency responders arrive a police officer throws his gun to the side and dives in. Followed by others they quickly lift the boy out of the river and begin CPR. For twelve minutes they try to keep the boy alive here you see the female officer pounding on the boy's chest keeping his heart beating. This woman crossing her heart actually watches the rescue eventually they picked the boy up on a stretcher and carried him. Out of sight.

