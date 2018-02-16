Transcript for Video shows inmates cheering for suspected Chicago cop killer

And show Mari Lee Getty studio in handcuffs the smell of gunfire permeating the air there was something about his demeanor unsettling to this cabdriver. It's incredible. That something like this happens and that she just looked fine normal like you are okay. Nothing happened. That blank expression the same one seen in court as a judge denied him bond was several officers looking on. After the hearing video taken at the jail shows league any receiving applause that Tony you know planning to take action against those inmates. Prosecutors say commander Bauer chase Maggette to this stairwell at the Thompson center crossing Clark street in front of that cab driver he's mounted camera capturing the foot chase. As the causes me by this their race. The police officer was close to him in right to drive him from behind. Prosecutors say the men tumble down the stairs bowers gunned remaining holster as Maggette allegedly fired seven shots. Command about suffered six separate gun shot wounds to his hey. Net. Course well. And wrist. Prosecutors see surveillance video and three witnesses at least we giddy at the scene one of them that Kennedy who says he saw body armor being removed from Allegheny. Incredible what mirrors the vest as normal civilian today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.