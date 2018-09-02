Video shows suspect in death of man after SpaceX launch

More
A nationwide search for his killer is underway.
0:33 | 02/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows suspect in death of man after SpaceX launch
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52968241,"title":"Video shows suspect in death of man after SpaceX launch","duration":"0:33","description":"A nationwide search for his killer is underway.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-suspect-death-man-spacex-launch-52968241","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.