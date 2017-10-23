Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor

Retired Army Captain Gary Michael "Mike" Rose, 71, will receive the Medal of Honor Monday for his heroism as a combat medic during a harrowing secret mission into Laos in 1970.
0:56 | 10/23/17

Transcript for Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor
A Vietnam veteran who saved as many as some B lives during a secret mission. We'll be presented with the medal of honor today retired army captain Gary rose was the only medic in a Covert unit to dropped into the jungle for four days. While coming under heavy fire he uses body as a human shield to protect members of the unit. He actually treated others while he himself was wounded and he helped to save lives even as his helicopter was crashing. An olive said. The helicopter went quiet. That's because the engine quit to this they weren't sure which one it was said it. The burning our Tarkanian and wireless. We're gonna crash. You know and said. Yep. We're going down. We just sat there. Arm and arm. Looking at the ground coming up. Rose was thrown from the chopper before it hit the ground but crawled back to burning wreckage to rescue his back.

