-
Now Playing: Family holds vigil in Australia for woman fatally shot by Minn. officer
-
Now Playing: Police officer who shot bride-to-be Justine Damond refuses to speak to investigators
-
Now Playing: Vigil held in Minnesota for woman killed by police
-
Now Playing: Unanimous vote to grant OJ Simpson parole
-
Now Playing: Retired firefighter shoots at utility trucks parked by his Florida home
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat causing severe storms near Buffalo
-
Now Playing: What's next for OJ Simpson?
-
Now Playing: Police chief: Australian woman killed by Minneapolis cop 'didn't have to die'
-
Now Playing: Cops honor 9-year-old suffering from rare disease
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery
-
Now Playing: What happens in court of public opinion for OJ Simpson?
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson's attorney declares victory after parole decision
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson granted parole
-
Now Playing: Notable moments during OJ Simpson's parole hearing
-
Now Playing: Will Nevada parole board grant OJ Simpson parole?
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson parole hearing
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery case
-
Now Playing: Texas family searching for owners of vintage wedding photo found in garage
-
Now Playing: Chairman calls OJ Simpson 90 instead of 70 years old