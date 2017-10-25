Violent carjacking in Philadelphia caught on camera

More
Surveillance video captured a violent carjacking in West Philadelphia. Police are searching for five suspects.
0:53 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent carjacking in Philadelphia caught on camera
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50719162,"title":"Violent carjacking in Philadelphia caught on camera","duration":"0:53","description":"Surveillance video captured a violent carjacking in West Philadelphia. Police are searching for five suspects.","url":"/US/video/violent-carjacking-philadelphia-caught-camera-50719162","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.