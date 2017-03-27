Transcript for Viral post brings attention to missing teens in DC

Kenneth that would ABC news digital lives right now here at south east Washington DC. We're there the community effort underway to bring more attention to missing teenager's aunt and missing children. In this area you may have bombs and on social media that with a viral loads them around that showcase that there were a number of missing. Teenage black girls were missing the viral post now it turns out was slightly incorrect and that emits an and a week fourteen. Or our missing black girls in about a week or so. I'm and that prompted DC officials the kind of say. Here's what the real deal the real deal is that the new head of the police department decided to make a change in the policy the mayor you're about to decide and to change in the policy that. How they information about missing teens in this area. And that prompted this bequest of an out patient and hoping cases. Wolf when that information was put out people usually thought there was something happening. And that girls were being kidnapped taken off the streets. And it with a lot of buzz over the the weekend and here at a high school. Ballou high school right behind me here where it's citizens dismissed. And now we have the state board of education for DC a representative for this area decided to come and hand out fliers to students say. You know we're going to turn it right are opposed to something positive to bring attention to this situation as we hand out flyers right now I'm gonna walk over to him. Handing out flyers to let. Teams in this high school in this area know that if you're thinking about running away from home. Your thinking about disappearing. Valley area where you're going on there's other options and other ways. And so. Right here behind me this markets bachelor who is represents this district on the DC report Education Department put your around here. And it. He's here at this high school right now meeting with. Company contact with a number of teenagers who won't announce what else hey particularly. Philip you want to leave moment from way. Police holed up on. That there are other ways few to operate into an entity here that here is here. On the if so he's actually talking about it. Other pertinent here right now we're gonna try to grab her perspective here. Began to handing out there. With the flyers right here in the technical. And a picture of one of these flyers. And obviously feel that they've been in need help get help you feel completely or unsupported. They don't have that you'll loans because many of the Casey thought viral load or escape the runaways. Teenagers. Nationals who left him on their own. I'm rare home and the good news is that many of those girls were found. But when that proved its social media would spiraled. Many people bother her rash. Chasers were black girls will be taken off the street. And again tonight not just in case mayor hero bouncer has. I really worked in the past 48 hour episode she throughout. The confusion. And bring legitimate that they take effect we object. Let people know. That there aren't ripping people there are fewer than last year advocates that it guarantees the out of pat argued that the cat Nikki thousand cases. Missing people and their only fifteen cases that are currently open I'm in the as yet fewer than last year. So mechanics office about the height or Canada with ABC news digital just seconds to tell me while the important react to get this effort going today. Yeah we'll I think with the national conversation around. Missing and missing young people went on city especially missing girls. We wanted to sell a strong male presence and our community. That folks in our community familiar faces who care about you. Comment on women who live news. It's possible. Today run and away from home. The the only way to solve the issue that don't. They are folks out here we're working on them. That includes right and it's right up. Much after that viral growth. There were a lot of misconceptions that they're coming about them I'm me you know there was a lot of misconceptions about column and he. August and one day. We know them. Want this person once him. So while we want them back story and also that we have to ask them on. The home. And moments on the news. Inside we've only just wanted to make. That we. You folks right implement it I started to address some of us. And probably are opposed was somewhat incorrect guide to try to turn this into a pot to get attention out there but they're still. Kids in trouble yes so kids that are gonna run away from home you're trying to tell them that there's help out there. Exactly. You know I think you know this being the perfect town park community really have a serious conversation about this issue we should take a moment. You should start with us. Her eyes and we'll. And what are you understand about the change of policy that sparked all of this that that the DC police department. Change the way it operate when it notified the public on this thing I'm children. We have live me I think Andy's have been raised my awareness of this thing. It was technically it's. Any. Disproportionately. It's you. Pope's viewpoint. I'll let you know still we have. Over 2000. Missing juvenile cases every year and us in any way comment we have over 500 already this year. And again most of those com. Few days. But. We need. Lower than home camera in the game you don't need alternatives because while a lot of the situation. Dangerous hands that in. There's some Reynolds and young person. Eight and I want to prevent that went. When you saw that post on social media that. That the more than a dozen black girls from the DC area had been. They were missing possibly kidnapped possibly worse. Would you speaker DeWitt you make some phone calls when what was happening. And yeah well I was as concerned as most folks and our community. And and you know we all spoke out angrily when he got here through information and figure out. Going north. And so you now outages. And he. We definitely fired. And we got the right information still is well hey there's still assuming you're innocent ones on too many. So what can. Be given the look at that quietly put together it would. And that as we get out and exactly street but here you'll see. Somewhere and an out of this alive they need help you help. I'm safe I'm supporting you don't have to. Loans as the number for the national runaway save my fourth young people weren't thinking of leaving home. I have also has no answers for young people who made the an innocent family or relationship violence. May the victims of potential victims trafficking and exploitation. And just in general. Young people who just any somebody to talk to you may be going through crisis. And don't have anybody. How they wanted to talk to himself. We just like if they want to quit folks would do with the right information than that they can it's you know thing. He also greatly gets another stroke back here community post up telling about those foods. Yeah we'll let you know we've political fallout for men in our community to come. Relief. From young people with students who are crossing. Of course guys come out from right here in our community but not just yours ours Philadelphia. What can we what makes him. Art market fasteners the represented this area on the PP they board of education think you against their apps thank you him. Can it put me in here with ABC news digital live outside of this southeast. I DC high school where people worried security here handing out fliers throughout the local team here who I'm. It. After especially after that viral video of him there this viral post that went out say that there were more than it does then that. Like girls missing here who disappeared in DC actually doctrine of the community group. Here. With the senate. What we believe that it can ask yet while the corporate to be a part of this and to hand out flyers to do it I don't make sparkling smile. We've gotten art market this covered at places. The deputy enemies and note. He misinterpret if it's. So. That we do. Compare both love you. To matters. When that both came out over the weekend and it went viral people thought there were ratchet. The supreme black girls here in the DC area what went through your mind and did you obviously by thought to find out more information. I outlets ops I just cement. Had depth look at. I'm Daphne you know Mungro. Board is missing are so it is meant. This madness that mean he notes though. I'm that it was in dat and when his and would not so I'm happy. At least where and let's act and that's. What kind of and interactivity having with some of the teenagers walking out of this that's out these high school. Optimistic about about it recently it is you know worry about that outcome you know. That night. Happening this you know this may be a national cause you know Latin. Everywhere and now this is his weren't about runaways and missing Tuesday. And acted gladness that he's being involved is this this is what we really want and we want these scenes. Government but it didn't see any action this senseless but any matter and we recently happened. Sapna happen let's get results. Sir I really appreciate it again that's someone I leader came out here after that. Viral media as a medium hosts. State meant more than a dozen girls in DC black pearls seats that make an. Disappeared and they were missing and so pokes. Came out here too we get the correct information on the record and also just about to this local high schools let teams know. That they need help they can get it. Still a potent. We're great things digital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.