-
Now Playing: Adult film star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter causes flight delays, cancellations
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter causes dangerous commute for millions
-
Now Playing: High winds, threat of coastal flooding in New England
-
Now Playing: East Coast braces for 2nd nor'easter in a week
-
Now Playing: Virginia driver faces charges after running himself over
-
Now Playing: Storm nears as more than 180K on East Coast are still without electricity
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows bus slamming into a row of parked cars.
-
Now Playing: Mayor resigns after pleading guilty to theft of property
-
Now Playing: Man, 18, says he was abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor
-
Now Playing: Freight train slams into tanker truck carrying hydrochloric acid
-
Now Playing: Horse-riding teen denied service at Starbucks drive-thru gets another chance
-
Now Playing: Adults stop teens accused of stealing car with guns
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton talks arming teachers, her message to Trump
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain said she wishes Trump would apologize for comments about POWs
-
Now Playing: Governor announces deal to end West Virginia teachers' 9-day strike
-
Now Playing: Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
-
Now Playing: Missing California mother and son found unconscious under mound of snow
-
Now Playing: Police, firefighters save choking puppy
-
Now Playing: Florida lawmakers pass gun bill after school shooting