UN votes 128-9 to condemn US Embassy move to Jerusalem

The vote was held after U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned against it.
3:00 | 12/21/17

Transcript for UN votes 128-9 to condemn US Embassy move to Jerusalem
Well president trump is now threatening to cut off funding to US allies that voted against his recognition of Jerusalem. As the capital and Israel the United Nations during an emergency general assembly meeting today. Overwhelmingly. Voted in favor of a resolution condemning the trump administration. France and Japan and Germany were among the nations joining in trump said Americans are tired of being taken advantage of by countries that we'll take millions or even billions of dollars in the US. And then vote against debt US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the US is now taking name. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that. But this but we'll make a difference on how Americans look at the UN. And on how we look at countries who disrespect us in the UN. And this vote will be remembered. Representatives of Arab Islamic and nonaligned nations rejected president Trump's right equating his statements. To nothing more than bullying tactics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

