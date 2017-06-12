Walk through a neighborhood damaged by wildfires

More
ABC News' Olivia Smith is in Sylmar, California, with first responders as they take in the destruction caused by fast-moving wildfires.
11:20 | 12/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Walk through a neighborhood damaged by wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51619703,"title":"Walk through a neighborhood damaged by wildfires","duration":"11:20","description":"ABC News' Olivia Smith is in Sylmar, California, with first responders as they take in the destruction caused by fast-moving wildfires.","url":"/US/video/walk-neighborhood-damaged-wildfires-51619703","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.